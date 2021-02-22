Patoka Lake clean-up could take weeks, salvage crews say

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – Salvage crews say it could be several weeks before the damaged boats from Friday’s fire at Patoka Lake are removed from the water.

The Department of Natural Resources says 11 boats were destroyed in the fire at the Hoosier Hills Marina near Celestine. Several others were damaged, and at least seven of the boats sank.

Crews spent the weekend trying to remove the damaged boats from the water.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2021)