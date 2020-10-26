Patoka man allegedly threatens to shoot Police K9 during nearly 3-hour search

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A nearly 3-hour search leads to the arrest of a Patoka man on weapons and other charges.

Around 7 Sunday night, Gibson County Deputies were called to the 4400 block of West County Road 125 N.

The caller says 40-year-old Justin Taylor had fired a handgun during a dispute, and then drove away.

The alleged victim says Taylor returned a short time later.

Deputies returned to the scene, and with the help of a thermal imaging drone from Vincennes Township and an Evansville police K9 unit, Taylor was located about two-and-a-half-hours later.

Authorities say Taylor allegedly threatened to shoot the police dog if it was released.

Taylor now faces a number of charges, including Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, Intimidation of Law Enforcement with a Deadly Weapon, and Attempted Escape. 

(This story was originally published on October 26, 2020)

