Patoka man feeling lucky after surviving storm

PATOKA, Ind. (WEHT)- Jesse Herrin is feeling sore, but lucky after storms swept through northern Gibson County Tuesday night.

Herrin says he was working on his boat when the storms blew the roof of his garage, raining debris on him as he tried to crawl to safety.

(Video: Herrin Family)

Herrin says he suffered a concussion and received stitches, but says he still feels lucky to survive such an encounter. Jesse notes that if straw could blow through a tree in a storm, he could have died if the storm was stronger.

Several people in the area commented that the storm came quickly, without sirens or warning. Others reported fallen tree limbs and barns with doors and roofs blown off.

(Video: Herrin Family)

Officials investigated the area to collect data for the National Weather Service, who will determine if a tornado truly did hit down in Patoka Tuesday night. Herrin says he just wants people to be cautious and be aware as severe weather season continues this Summer.