Patoka man wanted for auto theft facing additional drug charges

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) A Patoka man is facing drug charges after being served an unrelated warrant.

Around 2:19 p.m. Sunday, deputies from the Gibson county Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home in the 200 block of West Vine St. in Patoka. Deputies say they were serving Colton Linxwiler, 21, a felony warrant for auto theft.

Police say when they entered the residence they heard movement and found Linxwiler in a bedroom closet. After taking him into custody, they found found marijuana, methamphetamines, and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Linxwiler was taken to the Gibson County Jail where he remains in custody on a $1500 bond.

(This story was originally published on January 17, 2021)