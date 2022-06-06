OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge (PRNWR) is hosting an educational event about the mammals that can be found at the refuge.

On June 13 at 5:30 p.m. central time, PRNWR says guest speaker Julie Loehr will share information on current distribution and status of certain endangered or rare species, as well as information on mammal dental formulas as a means of identification. PRNWR says it will have mammal skins on hand to identify and touch, and also a few mammal skulls to observe and study. Take-home handouts will be available, as well as hands-on mammal track identification, says the wildlife refuge.

The event will happen at the outdoor classroom next to Boyd’s Trail, and will last about an hour and a half. Because of this, insect repellent is suggested. Patoka River NWR says to get to the Boyd’s Trail parking lot, head east on SR 64 through Oakland City. Just outside of the city, past the brown sign directing you to Snakey Point Marsh, turn left on CR 1275E. In 1/2 mile, bear left on paved 1300E; it will become gravel. Continue one mile to the parking lot located on the left side of the road.

The wildlife refuge says if you would like to attend, please RSVP by calling the Refuge office at (812) 749-3199.