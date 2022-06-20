JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Patoka Valley Amateur Radio Club (PVARC) is participating in the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Field Day event which runs from June 25 to June 26, starting at 2 p.m. both days.

The PVARC says ARRL Field Day is an annual nationwide event that tests amateur radio operators and equipment, and their ability to operate under adverse conditions such as those that may occur during a disaster. The PVARC says amateur radio is recognized as one of the only viable communication means that would be available after a large-scale disaster.

The news release says this exercise involves amateur radio operators throughout the U.S. and Canada who set up temporary stations, many using emergency power from generators, batteries, or solar power. From these temporary stations, they contact as many other stations as possible.

The PVARC is operating from Shelter House #4 at the Dubois County Park, located at the 4-H Fairgrounds one mile north of Bretzville, Indiana on Highway 162. The PVARC says the public is invited to watch. For more information on the Field Day event or on becoming a licensed Amateur Radio Operator, contact the PVARC at n9nau@yahoo.com. More information regarding Field Day and the 1,000+ participating sites around the nation can be viewed at this website.