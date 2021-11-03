Paving the way: Tell City among Tri-State communities receiving state grants

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT)- One person’s headache is another person’s golden opportunity. Drivers rarely enjoy going through construction zones but officials from the Indiana Department of Transportation say the projects funded by the Community Crossings grants announced Wednesday will boost the state and, especially southwest Indiana.

State Rep. Cindy Ledbetter (R-Newburgh) agrees, saying the state emphasizes economic growth and putting tax dollars to work in the community. Rep. Ledbetter says she expects the program to boost rural communities especially.

INDOT Southwest communications director Jason Tiller says the Tri-State will receive just over $5 million of the over $100 million granted statewide, funding a variety of projects, including a repaving project undertaken by Tell City Mayor Chris Cail. Cail says the city’s roads have fallen off the mark they want for the city due to funding shortfalls. Cail says it was very important for the city to make use of the opportunity and get the full amount, $1 million.

Cail notes that the roads project is part of a larger vision he has for the Perry County community and hopes the improved infrastructure will be a selling tool for people looking to move to the area. While some road projects are already underway, including along 11th St, some in the community say they are looking forward to seeing the initiative expand into their neighborhoods.

Steve Owen says he’s lived in Tell City for over 25 years and isn’t bothered by the ongoing projects. Owen says that while he’d like to see the city work on the potholes near his home, he says he has trust in city leaders to prioritize what they need to do.