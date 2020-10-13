Paving work scheduled for S.R. 57 in Washington, IN

DAVIESS CO, Ind (WEHT) The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for S.R. 57 in Washington for paving and resurfacing.

Starting Wednesday, contractors will repave S.R. 57 from Harned Avenue to Maple Street. Flaggers will be on site and lanes will be restricted to 12 feet.

The project is expected to take three days.

Drivers should expect delays and plan accordingly.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: