HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Holiday shopping is coming up and why not keep it local? Pay It Forward Local is hosting a Holiday Bazaar shop local fair in few weeks, and Cindy Barnhill of Pay It Forward Local shares all the details.

The vendor fair will take place on November 4, at the West Side Community Center from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will feature over 50 vendors, food trucks, pictures with Santa, a half pot as well as other activities. Pay It Forward local on the West side of Evansville provides space for profit and non-profit businesses that need a brick and mortar location to help succeed.