HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Henderson is raising the pay rate and lowering the age for lifeguards at Atkinson pool.

This comes as the city is having trouble finding enough lifeguards to open the pool this summer.

The eligible age for lifeguards has been lowered to age 15.

City officials did not say how much the pay raise is.

If there are not enough lifeguards, the pool may have to operate on reduced hours.