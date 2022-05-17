PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reports a woman has died from multiple injuries after a traffic accident.

Law enforcement officials say on May 16, around 6:37 p.m., Central Dispatch informed first responders of a single-vehicle accident on Atlanta Road near the intersection of Audubon Road in Perry County. PCSO says that upon arrival, deputies observed a severely damaged vehicle in the field along the side of Atlanta Road.

Officials say the deputies and medical personnel found and attended to a female badly injured and lying in the field near the damaged vehicle. Law enforcement officials say the female was later identified as Michele Etienne, 56.

PCSO says as EMS attended to Etienne, it was apparent she had died from numerous injuries she sustained in the accident. Sheriff Alan Malone says an autopsy has been scheduled for May 17. Law enforcement officials say the vehicle was a passenger car with Indiana license plates, and it had severe damage on and about the entire vehicle and it appeared to have rolled over once.



