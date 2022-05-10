PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware of an unknown group of people causing trouble in surrounding counties.

PCSO says these individuals have been scamming and performing thefts on residents. PCSO says these individuals offer to perform quotes on yard work, construction, and more, in attempts to lure victims away from their homes. Law enforcement officials say once this is done, another group enters the home and carries out the theft.

PCSO is asking Perry County residents to be cautious on who they allow on their property and speak with in order to prevent incidents such as these.

If anyone witnesses anything suspicious, they should call it in.

Be cautious of who is allowed on property and into the home.

Always look into and research contracting companies and more before allowing them to perform work.

Any information can be reported to Central Dispatch at 812-547-7068.