POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Posey County Drug Task Force announced the conclusion of “Operation Bryan” on Thursday. The 9-month undercover drug operation, named in honor of Posey County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Bryan Hicks, resulted in 14 drug offenders being charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County.

Of the 14 people charged, one suspect remains at large as of Friday.

According to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Thomas Sellers, 29, of Mt. Vernon, was unable to be located. Sellers is charged with dealing in methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance – controlled substances, a level 6 felony.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Posey County Dispatch at 812-838-1320. The Posey County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public not to attempt to apprehend Sellers on their own.