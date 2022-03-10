PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – In light of the sharp increase in gas prices, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has a few tips to decrease the chances of someone stealing another’s gas.
The tips PCSO gave on its Facebook are as follows:
- People should always park in a well-lit area of their property.
- People should park in their garage or driveway whenever possible. If people must park on a public street, they should do so under street lighting near their place of residence.
- Try to avoid parking in public places for extended periods of time.
- It is a good idea to position one’s vehicle so the fuel door can be seen from a main road or that person’s residence.
- It is a good idea to consider installing a locking gas cap.
- Call dispatch if anyone sees suspicious behavior, such as someone puttinbg a siphon into a gas tank or acting strangely around parked vehicles.