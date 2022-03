PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has announced a wreck has happened on a state road.

PCSO says State Road 62 is currently closed near the intersection of Copper Road and Adyeville Road due to an accident involving a tractor trailer. The roadway closure is expected to last at least 2 to 3 more hours, says PCSO.

PCSO says residents should avoid the area so crews can clear the roadway.