Peaceful protests held across Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A pair of peaceful protests were held in Evansville Saturday at Four Freedoms Monument and outside the Ford Center.

Evansville City Council President Alex Burton joined “White Coats for Black Lives” in a moment of silence. Event organizers say they were moved by a similar event held in Indianapolis.

A children’s event with chalk was also held Saturday outside the Ford Center. Parents say the event is a means for children to open up and participate in a conversation about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Additionally, no arrests were made after about 200 people gathered at Central Park in Henderson Saturday. Organizers like Elizabeth Ahmadi say they wanted to make a statement on what’s been going on for centuries.

(This story was originally published on June 6, 2020)

Trending Stories