Peaceful protests held across Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A pair of peaceful protests were held in Evansville Saturday at Four Freedoms Monument and outside the Ford Center.

Evansville City Council President Alex Burton joined “White Coats for Black Lives” in a moment of silence. Event organizers say they were moved by a similar event held in Indianapolis.

HAPPENING NOW: the “White Coats for Black Lives” rally at the Four Freedoms Monument in Evansville. The organizers say they were moved by a similar protest done in Indianapolis. @BransonLeetWEHT will share their story tonight on @WEHTWTVWlocal pic.twitter.com/VuaeQ8wHiT — Miranda Meister (@WEHTMiranda) June 6, 2020

A children’s event with chalk was also held Saturday outside the Ford Center. Parents say the event is a means for children to open up and participate in a conversation about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Another peaceful display in downtown Evansville. This time it’s kiddos. Parents tell me this is a way for them to open a conversation about the Black Lives Matter movement with their children. @EYWomenAthletes pic.twitter.com/tQfJ9PTtfR — Miranda Meister (@WEHTMiranda) June 6, 2020

Additionally, no arrests were made after about 200 people gathered at Central Park in Henderson Saturday. Organizers like Elizabeth Ahmadi say they wanted to make a statement on what’s been going on for centuries.

(This story was originally published on June 6, 2020)

