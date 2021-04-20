Pearl Jam tribute band to play at Lincoln Amphitheatre in May

SPENCER CO, Ind (WEHT) – As the 30th anniversary of Pearl Jam’s appearance on MTV’s “Unplugged” series approaches, the Lincoln Amphitheatre will host a full band acoustic tribute on May 22.

This will be a socially-distanced, limited capacity performance. On site hand sanitizer will be provided. Masks will also be available to purchase.

While the state of Indiana’s face mask mandate has been lifted, it is still in place for state-operated facilities. Face coverings will be required to enter the facility and when moving about the mezzanine area to concessions, restrooms, etc. Masks may be removed only when patrons are in the seating area and socially distanced.

Full concessions, including beer and wine, will be available.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. central time, with the two-set performance starting at 7:30 p.m.

All tickets will be general admission, are $19.95, and can be purchased online at LincolnAmphitheatre.com or by calling 812-937-2329.

(This story was originally published on April 20, 2021)