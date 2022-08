VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – A person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after an early morning crash in Vanderburgh County.

Crews were called to the scene at Hwy 57 and Kansas Road around 5:30 a.m. for an accident with injuries.

We’ve since learned it appears a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

Traffic in that area has been backed up for some time now, so plan accordingly if you’ll be heading that direction. You could encounter delays as crews continue to clear the scene.