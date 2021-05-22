Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Waterworks Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Waterworks Rd early Friday morning.

Just after 1 a.m. police received reports of a person wearing dark clothing walking in the middle of Waterworks Rd in a poorly lit area just west of Hwy 41. The caller told dispatchers they had to swerve to avoid hitting this person.

Within minutes, another driver called to report he had hit someone who had been walking in the middle of the roadway. The driver told officers he didn’t see the individual until after the accident.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the pedestrian was found in a field about ten feet from the roadway. The pedestrian was unconscious and having difficulty breathing and were taken to a local hospital for treatment of serioud, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The driver was not injured.

Due to the injuries of the individual, the driver submitted to a blood draw, but police do not believe drugs and alcohol to be a factor in the crash.