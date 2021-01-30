Pedestrian hospitalized after hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Police are investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian hospitalized. Officers were called to Deaconess Hospital to speak with the victim Friday evening.

The victim told police he was walking from the 1100 block of Covert to the McDonalds on Main St. sometime before 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. He said when he was heading north on Line St. and crossing Gum when a newer black car with after market rims “that aren’t normally on a car” hit him on his right side and did not stop.

The victim said he couldn’t see the driver, but the car had an Illinois license plate.

(This story was originally published on January 30, 2021)