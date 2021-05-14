Pedestrian killed in White Co. crash on I-64 E

WHITE CO, Ill (WEHT) – A pedestrian has died after a crash involving a semi-truck on I-64 in Gray Township, IL. The accident was reported just before 4 a.m. Friday.

Police say a semi-truck was traveling in the right lane of I-64 E near the 128.5 mile marker when for an unknown reason, Dustin T. Gregory, 36, of Lovington, IL, stepped directly into the driver’s path. According to a crash report, Gregory was struck by the front driver’s side quarter panel.

Gregory was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Police found Gregory’s vehicle on I-64 E near the 125 mile marker.

This is an ongoing investigation.