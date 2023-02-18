CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Memories were made and money was raised Saturday morning during the Muhlenberg County Penguin Plunge.

Central City Elementary School students and local first-responding agencies dived into cool winter waters at the city’s convention center.

Over $3,600 was raised to help fund the Backpack Food Program, which provides bags of food for students in the area. The Central City Police Department shared their excitement with several posts on social media.

(Courtesy: Central City Elementary School)

(Courtesy: Central City Elementary School)

(Courtesy: Central City Elementary School)

(Courtesy: Central City Elementary School)

(Courtesy: Central City Elementary School)

(Courtesy: Central City Elementary School)

(Courtesy: Central City Elementary School)

(Courtesy: Central City Elementary School)

(Courtesy: Central City Police Department)

“What an AMAZING turn out at the CCES Polar Plunge to support the Backpack Program!!!” the police department said on Facebook. “Thank you to all who came out in support and participation.”

Officers say the plunge showed how supportive their community can be for a great cause.