EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Penguins of Patagonia exhibit at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanical Gardens opened to the public on Wednesday.

The exhibit features 14 Humboldt penguins from South American, and is the first thing guests will see when entering the zoo. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the exhibit.

Mesker Park Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day of the week, but zoo officials stop admitting guests at 4 p.m. every day.