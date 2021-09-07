Penguins of Patagonia exhibit waiting for official opening date

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Penguins of Patagonia exhibit at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden is still waiting for an official opening date. However, many of the penguins are already in Evansville and ready to meet the public.

Zoo officials have previously said they hope to have the exhibit open by the end of summer. Mesker Park Zoo Executive Director Eric Beck says that everything is nearly in place and an announcement on a grand opening is right around the corner.

The price of admission will increase when the exhibit is open.