EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The wait is finally over: penguins are coming to Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Gardens!

According to their Facebook page, the Kinney Family Penguins of Patagonia will be opening Oct. 27.

Park officials have previously said when the penguin exhibit opens, park admission will go up to $11 for adults and $10 for children. Vanderburgh County residents will receive a $2 discount.