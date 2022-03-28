MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers of Pennyrile Parkway may experience slowdowns as asphalt resurfacing beings. The resurfacing will begin on April 4 and will happen between mile markers 32.861 and 34.365.

The resurfacing will take about two and a half months to complete and is scheduled to be complete in early June. Drivers should anticipate lane restrictions and reduced speeds while these improvements in Hopkins County are addressed.

The first leg of this work will entail lane restrictions for the outside lanes for both westbound and eastbound to allow repairs to be addressed.

Work will begin on the east and west inside lanes once the repairs and surfacing is complete for the outer lanes. This leg of the work will require a 24-hour closure of the Nortonville ramps for pavement repairs. Drivers will be made aware of the 24-hour closure at the Nortonville ramps once a date has been determined.

Timely traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2.