HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Three-time Grammy award winning a cappella group Pentatonix will perform in the Evansville Ford Center as part of their highly anticipated North American Christmas tour.

According to a release from Live Nation, Pentatonix The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year will make a stop in Evansville on November 30. In tandem with the tour, the five-piece group will also unveil their seventh holiday album this fall.

Tickets will go on sale on August 25 at 10 a.m.., Officials say VIP Superfan packages will also be available. For more information, visit their official website.