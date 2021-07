DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT)– Zac Ferrell, the man behind the effort to save the fire tower in Daviess County is at Friday After 5 asking people to sign a petition.

Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly says county engineers will take a closer look at the tower by the end of this summer and the fiscal court will act based on that report.

The fire tower was closed this spring due to concerns over its structural integrity and other safety issues. It was also vandalized at least twice last spring.