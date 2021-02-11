People brave winter weather to get COVID-19 vaccine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)–The cold and ice may have put a stop to a lot of things in the Tri-State, but it would not get in the way of several people who were scheduled to get their COVID-19 vaccines. While some agencies postponed vaccination clinics today, the Vanderburgh County Health Department and Deaconess Health Systems Evansville vaccination site continued to administer vaccines and didn’t see very many cancellations.

“I’m here. I would have come if I had to crawl. This is my second shot,” Lorene Schutte said no amount of icy and frigid weather would keep her from getting fully vaccinated. “If you get the COVID you’re still going to maybe not make it. I did want to get my last shot. At 88, I can’t take chances.”

Schutte explained since she’s on the go, she wants to stay as healthy as possible.

“I’m still working. I don’t know what you’d do if you sat down, I don’t think you can get up,” said Schutte. She’s hoping COVID vaccines bring us closer to a life without social distancing. “Everyone should try this so maybe we have a normal world again. I hope.”

Vanderburgh County Health Department workers helped people reschedule if they weren’t able to make the trek during treacherous weather. With the winter weather and all, they still didn’t see a significant amount of cancellations. Neither did Deaconess.

“There’s been a lot of patients who said, ‘I was my number one priority to get vaccinated today,'” said Andrew Schenk from Deaconess Health System. Schenk expects this momentum to continue. “A lot of patients that did want to reschedule today want to come in a little bit later this weekend before the next major snow event. I think we will stay busy through the weekend.”

(This story was originally published on February 11, 2021)