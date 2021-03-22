People buying more clothes after living in sweatpants

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT)– As more people get their COVID vaccine and stimulus check more shoppers are buying clothes. Linda Brown, the owner of GirlFriends Boutique Newburgh, said this time last year her customers were buying sweatshirts and jogger sets. Now, she’s seeing more people shop for outfits to wear to some events and on vacation.

“People are eating out again and they’ll come in and say, ‘I’m going out to dinner tonight I need a new top for this.’ yeah it’s awesome. It’s for everybody not just for my business but just in general it’s for the tri-state area. It’s awesome to see it,” explained Brown.

This is a trend retailers are noticing nationwide and it’s a stark difference compared to last spring.

“After my experience the last spring and summer season, you have all these nice pieces ordered and then you realize everything is cancelled,” Brown said with no occasions to wear nice dresses and other clothes, sales took a hit. “Without the support that I have received from out little community, I don’t know if girlfriends would have been able to survive, but I had so many individuals coming in buying a $200 gift certificate, $500 even. It just meant the world. I think when you go through something like this you realize how much your community means to you.”

Economists expect more people will get out and shop as community members continue to get vaccinated. Brown says this is something she’s experienced first hand.

“I actually have had both of my vaccines and I do believe that has given my girlfriends that come in here to shop like a little more of a comfort zone like now they feel like I can go and zip them up and button them or, you know, help them pick something out,” Brown explained.

(This story was originally published on March 22, 2021)