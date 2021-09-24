People gather as Sycamore Building demolition work continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Demolishing a building can be a messy business. But as crews continued tearing down the Sycamore Building in downtown Evansville, kicking off plumes of dust, people gathered to catch a glimpse of Evansville history coming down.

Jessica Skinner took her children to see the crews, saying her sons love construction and noting that her son Roman has been asking about it for days. Roman says he likes it when he hears the “boom” of deconstruction.

Though roads are closed off around the project some local businesses with a front-row seat to the action, like Bargetown Market, say they’ve seen a boost since the project started. Director of Marketing Andrew West says he was worried about the business when the project began but says there’s actually been more traffic as crews tear down the structure and as people come by to see it.

The project is just one of several sweeping changes coming to downtown. Earlier this year, painters added a large mural to the Old National Bank building and the nearby 420 Main building will also be demolished later this year.

Josh Armstrong from the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District says these changes will help bring new people, restaurants, and commercial space to downtown. While some people are hesitant about the changes, Armstrong says the change will benefit the people of Vanderburgh County.

Once the demolition is complete, Armstrong says construction will begin on the next phase of the project, including a new park on the corner of 4th and Main.