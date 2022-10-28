MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Visitors to Mahr Park might notice an array of creative designs on a series of hay bales.

Officials say the hay bales are a part of the Harvest Fest Event that the city has had for the last two years. A spokesperson says there is an application process for the hay bales and those are available each year through the city web page and at the city hall. Officials say when cleaning up the hay bales, the bales will be offered to all the departments within the city for straw seedings and more. A spokesperson says the hay bales generally stay up until Halloween unless the hay bales start falling apart due to weather conditions.

Photos taken by Jana Garrett.

City officials confirm there was a contest, and there was a community winner and a city department winner. Both were awarded a trophy and a sign put out by their hay bale along with bragging rights. The community winner received a gift card and the department winner received a pizza party. Jesse Stuart Elementary School was the community winner and Madisonville’s Public Works Department was the city department winner.

Officials say this is an annual event and they plan to have it again next year and have plans for it to grow each year.