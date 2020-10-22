People in Owensboro marching as part of a national day of protest

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Some people in Owensboro marched for justice Thursday. It’s one of several marches that took place across the country today as part of a national day of protest.

The march in Owensboro organized by the Owensboro chapter of Black Lives Matter is what group members say is designed to bring the community together.

It’s happening as similar marches are also taking place in Louisville and other cities.

Mandy Roby, one of the march organizers, says they want to highlight the issues in order to start getting them fixed.

“What we’re doing here today is to bring awareness to the justice system. In order to fix the justice system, we need to heal the justice system, so we’re here today to shed light within the problems in the community and see how we can fix it moving forward.”

This march follows the group’s meeting earlier this week where they talked about getting body cameras for police officers.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 22, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: