HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Fourteen Tristaters are running in the 2023 Boston Marathon.

This is the 127th marathon, and it has been ten years since the tragedy of the 117th marathon.

According to the official entry list, the following people are running:

Kentucky Madisonville Richard King 68 years old Wave 3, Corral 8 Bib 23890 Owensboro Derrick Roby 44 years old Wave 2, Corral 1 Bib 8395

Indiana Evansville Julie Angermeier 53 years old Wave 3, Corral 7 Bib 22089 Barry Drennan 69 years old Wave 3, Corral 8 Bib 23544 David Eckardt 53 years old Wave 1, Corral 4 Bib 3301 Kyle Sharrer 41 years old Wave 1, Corral 8 Bib 7375 Jasper Kade Vogler 35 years old Wave 1, Corral 2 Bib 1665 Newburgh Christina Campos 35 years old Wave 3, Corral 3 Bib 18339 Jason Howell 40 years old Wave 1, Corral 1 Bib 496 Brian Joyce 34 years old Wave 1, Corral 2 Bib 1279 Ryan Tomlinson 41 years old Wave 1, Corral 8 Bib 7462 Lori Wiechmann 43 years old Wave 3, Corral 2 Bib 17104 Celestine Glen Schepers 61 years old Wave 3, Corral 7 Bib 22324 Ferdinand Donald Small 55 years old Wave 3, Corral 1 Bib 16328



We have yet to learn the finished time for any of them.