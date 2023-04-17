HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Fourteen Tristaters are running in the 2023 Boston Marathon.
This is the 127th marathon, and it has been ten years since the tragedy of the 117th marathon.
According to the official entry list, the following people are running:
- Kentucky
- Madisonville
- Richard King
- 68 years old
- Wave 3, Corral 8
- Bib 23890
- Owensboro
- Derrick Roby
- 44 years old
- Wave 2, Corral 1
- Bib 8395
- Madisonville
- Indiana
- Evansville
- Julie Angermeier
- 53 years old
- Wave 3, Corral 7
- Bib 22089
- Barry Drennan
- 69 years old
- Wave 3, Corral 8
- Bib 23544
- David Eckardt
- 53 years old
- Wave 1, Corral 4
- Bib 3301
- Kyle Sharrer
- 41 years old
- Wave 1, Corral 8
- Bib 7375
- Jasper
- Kade Vogler
- 35 years old
- Wave 1, Corral 2
- Bib 1665
- Newburgh
- Christina Campos
- 35 years old
- Wave 3, Corral 3
- Bib 18339
- Jason Howell
- 40 years old
- Wave 1, Corral 1
- Bib 496
- Brian Joyce
- 34 years old
- Wave 1, Corral 2
- Bib 1279
- Ryan Tomlinson
- 41 years old
- Wave 1, Corral 8
- Bib 7462
- Lori Wiechmann
- 43 years old
- Wave 3, Corral 2
- Bib 17104
- Celestine
- Glen Schepers
- 61 years old
- Wave 3, Corral 7
- Bib 22324
- Ferdinand
- Donald Small
- 55 years old
- Wave 3, Corral 1
- Bib 16328
- Evansville
We have yet to learn the finished time for any of them.