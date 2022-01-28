People in Warrick County await CenterPoint bills

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT) – Eyewitness News has learned several people living in Warrick County say they have not received in the mail their CenterPoint bills due by the end of January. They are concerned about being fined late fees.

Indiana State Representative Cindy Ledbetter posted on Facebook that she reached out to CenterPoint who told her there is a delivery issue with bills mailed on January 13. She says while CenterPoint works to figure out what happened, those customers’ bills won’t be due until the next billing cycle and won’t be charged late fees. However, on January 28 we heard some Evansville residents are allegedly having a similar problem. CenterPoint’s communication manager says that is not connected to the Warrick County delivery delays and they are looking into it.

We’ll keep following this story.