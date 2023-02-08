NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A restaurant in Newburgh is helping raise money for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

On Wednesday, Prime Time Pub & Grill gave customers the opportunity to donate to the program. The Imagination Library provides free books to children five and under and has gifted nearly 200,000,000 books across the world.

The program representative in Newburgh brought along a life-size cardboard cutout of Dolly Parton to the restaurant to give back to customers who donated to the program. Those who made a donation could take a photo with the country music icon.

“I am very passionate about this because I used to be a teacher. I taught for 12 years and I believe that early education is super important,” says Newburgh representative Amanda Cook. “And the more books that get in the hands of kids before they even begin kindergarten and school-age careers, the more that they are going to succeed.”

The program is currently being considered for statewide expansion in Indiana.