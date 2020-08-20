Community responds to Hopkins Co. Magistrate’s controversial Facebook post

HOPKINS CO. (WEHT) — Madisonville residents are reacting to a Facebook post from an elected official they say is in response to a group of people asking a confederate statue be moved from downtown. Some are now calling for him to be resigned, but others say it’s a lesson learned and to let it be.

Shortly after a group of people spoke in favor of moving a confederate statue away from downtown on Tuesday, Hopkins County Magistrate Ronnie Noel shared a post from another user to Facebook which read in part, “I really never even cared where you were born until you wanted to erase my history and blame my ancestors for your problems.”

“When you start identifying a certain group or identifying people because they may be a different color than you are, I think that’s just not healthy, that’s just not good for the community,” said Bill McReynolds, calling the post disrespectful and a disgrace to the community.



“If you are one of the folks that he disparaged in the shared post, then I think that that creates a real difficulty because are those folks going to feel comfortable going to their magistrate,” said Chris Schweizer.

Judge Executive Jack Whitfield publicly apologized for Noel’s post Wednesday morning.



“It’s crude and it was offensive and it was inconsistent with the county’s commitment to promote diversity and engagement,” said Whitfield.



“There is a large group of people that think that Ronnie should resign and if you look at those comments that he made and has not apologized for and prior comments that he’s made publicly on Facebook, I would also have to agree that I think he should resign,” said Jessica Short.



“I’m not calling for anyone to specifically resign and lose their job but I will say it was very disgusting. I’m sure he’s going to regret that, if he’s not already,” said McReynolds.

Meanwhile, the debate over the future of the statue continues.



“Once you know why this is here and what it stands for, I don’t see how anybody could be okay with it still being here,” said Short.



“It’s not gonna bite nobody, it’s not gonna hurt nobody. I don’t believe that any fact of history should be moved regardless of what it represented, people need to be educated,” said Ryan Stallins.



Since Ronnie Noel is an elected official, the only way for him to be removed from his office is through his own resignation. Eyewitness News reached out to him Wednesday regarding this matter, he has not yet gotten back to us.

(This story was originally published on August 19, 2020)