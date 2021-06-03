People turned away temporarily at Tropicana Evansville as ownership change becomes official

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) People trying to get into Tropicana Evansville Thursday were turned away temporarily. The gaming floor had been shut down since midnight and was supposed to reopen at 11 a.m., but there was a delay.

With the sale of the casino being approved by the Indiana Gaming Commission, the gaming floor had to be closed while the commission inspected all the machines. That ended up taking longer than expected, and doors didn’t reopen until closer to 1 p.m.

Back in October, we first reported that Tropicana Evansville was being sold to Gaming and Leisure Properties and Twin River Worldwide Holdings for $480 million in cash.

