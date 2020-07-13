Peoples Trust and Savings Bank location coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — For the first time in its history, Peoples Trust and Savings Bank (PTSB) will have a location in Vanderburgh County.

The bank plans to open a location at 2201 North Green River Road in Evansville in Spring 2021.

PTSB has been in Warrick County for 125 years and has locations on the Boonville square, in

Paradise, and on State Street in downtown Newburgh.

(This story was originally published on July 13, 2020)

