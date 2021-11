OHIO COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – One of Ohio County’s biggest employers thanked local health care workers on Tuesday for watching out for them during the pandemic.

Perdue handed out free frozen chickens to Ohio County health care workers. 650 boxes were given as a way for them to thank OCH for helping with testing and vaccinations since the pandemic started.

The food giveaway is also part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors program.