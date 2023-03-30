HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One of the largest “fully-covered amphitheater” in the United States is right here in the Tri-State.

The Lincoln Amphitheatre at Lincoln State Park in Spencer County is now heading into its 36th season, and the lineup of performances for this summer has now been announced.

Marc Steczyk, the director of the Lincoln Amphitheatre joined Brandon Bartlett on Eyewitness News First at Four. You can view their full interview in the video player above.

You can find tickets on the Lincoln Amphitheatre website.