Perry Co. doctors, residents surprised at news of Sheriff Malone’s hospitalization

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – A southwest Indiana sheriff is still in a Louisville hospital after suffering complications from COVID-19.

Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone, who’s also a part of the county’s COVID-19 response team, was taken to the hospital within the past week.

“It was quite the shock to hear he was in the hospital,” said Dr. William Marcrum of the Perry Co. Health Dept. The news of Sheriff Malone’s recent medical issues surprised those who work with him, those he serves and protects.

“I’m sure he was taking all of the precautions necessary, being part of that. it can get anybody, I guess,” said David Osbirn of Tell City.

Dr. Marcrum osays the sheriff’s family was also in shock over what happened.

“He’s not able to have visitors at the hospital, so they’re having to do everything by FaceTime, and phone calls. It’s got to be stressful on them,’ he said. He also says Sheriff Malone was taken to the hospital within the past week after suffering complications. Malone was a part of the county’s covid response team, serving as public information officer.

“He wore his mask. I know he didn’t allow visitors in the jail and all the things that should have reduced his risk,” said Dr. Marcrum.

Chief Deputy Eric Dickenson is overseeing the sheriff’s office and jail while Sheriff Malone is out, and county officials say other law enforcement agencies will step up and help out. Dr. Marcrum says he hopes news of the sheriff’s diagnosis will get residents to get vaccinated when they can.

“I’m hoping that it will convince peiople to go get the vaccine so that they’re less likely to find themselves in a similar situation.,” he says.

“We’ll keep him in our prayers and hopes he gets better,” Osbirn adds.

(This story was originally published on January 15, 2021)