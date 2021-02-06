Perry Co. man arrested for failing to register as a sex offender

PERRY CO, Ind (WEHT) After a week-long investigation, a Cannelton man has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

Indiana State Police say deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office needed help finding Anthony Pettofrezzo Jr., 53, who failed to register as a lifetime sex offender. Police say Pettofrezzo is a violent sexual offender of children.

Pettofrezzo was found in Vanderburgh County Tuesday and arrested. He was taken from the Vanderburgh County Jail and transported to the Perry County Jail Thursday.

(This story was originally published on February 6, 2021)