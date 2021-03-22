Perry Co. to receive funding for improvements to Hoosier National Forest

A section of trail at German Ridge Recreation Area that will be improved in 2021 with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.

PERRY CO, Ind (WEHT) – As part of the Great American Outdoors Act several projects in Perry County have been selected for fiscal year 2021. The selected projects will be the first round of improvements to address maintenance on the Hoosier National Forest while improving the experience for visitors.

These projects are part of the $285 million investment made possible by the newly created National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund. This year’s selected projects on the Hoosier National Forest are:

Trail improvements at German Ridge Recreation Area: 3.6 miles of trail in Perry County will be improved to reduce erosion, increase sustainability, and improve safety for visitors who hike, bike or ride horses.

Repair concrete boat launches: Five lakes in Perry and Orange counties, popular for fishing and paddling, will be improved for safety and repaired for sustainability.

Road improvements at Tipsaw Lake Recreation Area in Perry County: The road accessing the five campground loops will have the base layer replaced and will be paved with asphalt to improve visitor access.

Forest Service economists estimate that projects funded with these dollars will support roughly 4,400 jobs and contribute $420 million to the gross domestic product. Each year, visitors to the national forests contribute almost $11 billion to the U.S. economy, which sustains more than 148,000 jobs.

(This story was originally published on March 22, 2021)