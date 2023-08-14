HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials with Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City announced the hospital will no longer provide obstetric services or deliveries beginning on January 1.

According to a release from hospital officials, the decision was made based on declining rates of deliveries, as well as evaluating the current and future health care needs of the community. The hospital reportedly only delivered 70 babies in 2022, and this year they are only on pace to have 38 deliveries.

“As a designated critical access hospital, we are limited to 25 beds,” said Jared Stimpson, CEO of PCMH. “Currently, four of our beds are set aside for obstetric services, while we’re averaging less than one delivery per week.”

Pregnant patients will continue to receive prenatal obstetric care from local physicians, and the hospital advises there are four hospitals providing obstetric and delivery care within an hour’s drive of Tell City.