HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Authorities are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Highway 70 in Perry County on Wednesday.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, from the initial accident investigation, it was determined that a truck was traveling west on Highway 70 approximately 2 miles east of Highway 37 just after 3 p.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Authorities say the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was found unconscious near the scene.

The driver, identified by authorities as 55-year-old Tim Bockhold, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.