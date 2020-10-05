Perry County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT)- The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a John Deere Gator 4-by-6 and a Scag turf mower after they were reported stolen in northern Perry County.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office or leave an anonymous tip with the Tell City Police Department at 812-547-9563.

(This story was originally published on October 5, 2020)

