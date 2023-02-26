PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Nearly a dozen people were arrested during an overnight patrol made by several local law enforcement agencies in Perry County.

Indiana State Police, Tell City Police Department the Perry County Sheriff’s Department came together Saturday night to conduct the OWI & Drug Saturation Patrol. Here are statistics police released after the patrol:

Felony Charges — 6

Firearms Seized — 1

Total Criminal Arrests — 11

Traffic Warnings — 32

Traffic Citations –10 (most of these were issued to impaired drivers)

“Thank you, everyone, for your help and continued support!!” ISP Jasper Post posted on social media.

Police encourage everyone to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911.