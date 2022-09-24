PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Drivers beware — deputies say the entrance ramp to I-64 eastbound off State Road 37 is closed after an accident.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a semi flipped onto its side while taking the ramp. The sheriff’s office posted about the accident on social media Saturday afternoon shortly after 3 p.m.

This accident mirrors a very similar crash that happened just a month ago in which another semi overturned at the same entrance ramp. This crash caused the ramp to be closed for hours as officials worked to clean the scene.

Perry County officials work to clean up an accident after a semi overturned Tuesday, August 23 (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

Miraculously, authorities say no one was injured in that crash. We reached out to Perry County Dispatch and they were unable to tell us any information on today’s accident.

This is a developing story. We will keep you up-to-date online with the most recent information.

