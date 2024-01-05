HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents in the area of Old State Road 37 and Sagebrush Road to expect an increased police presence in the area over a pursuit of a hit and run suspect.

Image courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say the suspect is on foot wearing a yellow and black flannel jacket, blue jeans, boots and a ball cap. While the Sheriff’s Office does not consider the suspect to be a threat, anyone who sees someone matching this description should contact the police.